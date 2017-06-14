Maryland's Leslie to play at NC State as graduate transfer

Maryland's Kiara Leslie shoots between Michigan's Sierra Thompson, left, and Kelsey Mitchell, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2016, in College Park, Md. Maryland won 76-56. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) -- Maryland guard Kiara Leslie will play next season at North Carolina State as a graduate transfer.

Both schools announced Leslie's move Wednesday. Leslie will graduate this summer and be immediately eligible with two seasons of eligibility.

Leslie is the younger sister of former Wolfpack men's basketball player C.J. Leslie. Her hometown is Holly Springs, which is a short drive from N.C. State's Raleigh campus.

Leslie played two seasons mostly as a reserve for the Terrapins before sitting out last year with an injury. She averaged 4.0 points and 2.8 rebounds in 67 career games.