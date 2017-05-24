Maryland forward Kiah Gillespie transfers to Florida State

Maryland forward Kiah Gillespie (15) prepares to shoot over Illinois guard Ashley McConnell (12) and forward Sarah Overcash (20) in the second half during an NCAA college basketball game in Champaign, Ill., on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017. Maryland won 94-49. (AP Photo/Heather Coit)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) -- Kiah Gillespie has completed her transfer from Maryland to Florida State.

The 6-foot-2 sophomore forward from Meriden, Connecticut, will sit out next season and have two years of eligibility remaining starting in 2018-19.

Gillespie, who was a 2015 McDonald's High School All-American, averaged 4.6 points and 2.8 rebounds per game in two seasons with the Terrapins. Florida State coach Sue Semrau said on Wednesday that Gillespie is a multi-faceted player who can knock down 3-pointers or make plays from the high post.

This is the third transfer that the Seminoles have added in the offseason. Point guard AJ Alix, a graduate transfer from TCU, and Junior College forward Hatty Nawezhi will be eligible next season.