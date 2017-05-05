Marwin Gonzalez has homered in five straight starts

Astros utilityman Marwin Gonzalez homered in his fifth consecutive start on Thursday, belting a solo home run in the fourth inning of a 10-4 loss to the Rangers. He got the start in left field and later moved to right field.

Gonzalez homered on April 27 against the Indians, when he started at second base. His next start, on the 30th against the Athletics, he homered as a third baseman. On May 2 versus the Rangers, he drilled two homers as a left fielder. And yesterday, he homered in his start at first base.

After Thursday’s action, Gonzalez is batting .266/.368/.719 with nine home runs, 21 RBI, 11 runs scored, and two stolen bases in 78 plate appearances. That, along with his playing five different positions, has made him quite valuable to the Astros.

