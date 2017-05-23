Marvin Lewis decides dancing is where he draws the line

Marvin Lewis coaches the team that used a second-round pick on a guy who punched a woman in the face.

Marvin Lewis thinks the NFL’s relaxation of celebration penalties sets a bad example for the youth of America.

Via Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com, the Bengals coach said he was not a fan of the league’s decision to allow expanded touchdown celebrations.

“I’m not for that at all,” Lewis said. “We had a good standard and the whole standard has always been you want to teach people how to play the game the correct way and go about it the correct way, and that’s not a very good example for young people.”

Lewis has seen first-hand when individualism is taken to its extreme, having coached Chad Johnson and Terrell Owens, two of the greats of the last generation of players allowed to have fun after achieving a difficult thing.

“The rules were changed for a reason and I thought we had a good outcome,” Lewis said. “Again, this is a team game, and . . . I don’t understand why we want to give in to individual celebrations.”

Of course, it would be easy to suggest that Lewis is focusing on the wrong things, considering the Bengals just drafted Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon, who fell into their laps because there happened to be video of him — stop us if we said this already — punching a woman in the face.

And because it’s easy to suggest that Lewis is focusing on the wrong things, we’ll continue to do it. Particularly when Mixon scores a touchdown this year, the ability to do so which caused the Bengals to ignore the fact he punched a woman in the face.

He better not dance, or else Lewis might have to say enough is enough.