Martinez strikes again as Atlanta thump Chicago 4-0

(Reuters) - Venezuela striker Josef Martinez brought his goal tally to five in two games when he struck twice for rampant Atlanta United in a 4-0 home win over Chicago Fire on Saturday.

The Major League Soccer expansion team over-ran Chicago after Fire defender Johan Kappelhof received a straight red card in the 11th minute for fouling Martinez when the latter was through on goal with only the keeper to beat.

Martinez scored his brace in the second half, after bagging a hat-trick in the snow against fellow expansion team Minnesota United last Sunday.

The 23-year-old, on loan from Serie A club Torino, has made a lively start in his new surroundings, as have the team in general, with two wins and one defeat in the still young season, and a league-leading 11 goals.

Almost as impressive as Atlanta's performance was another bumper crowd of 45,922 at the Georgia Tech stadium, an indication that the sellout for their first home game a fortnight ago was not a flash in the pan.

Elsewhere, Argentina forward Maximiliano Urruti scored twice in six minutes in the second half as FC Dallas came from behind to beat New England Revolution 2-1.

Ghana striker Emmanuel Boateng netted the winner as LA Galaxy picked up their first points of the season, also coming from behind to beat Real Salt Lake 2-1 away, their task made easier after the home team had Kyle Beckerman sent off just before half time.

It was a night for comebacks, as Portland Timbers won a battle between two teams with previously perfect records, 4-2 over Houston Dynamo.

Portland, a goal down at the break, scored three times in the second half, with Costa Rica midfielder David Guzman scoring the go-ahead goal.

(Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)