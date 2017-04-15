Martinez crazy wild, Yanks top Cards 3-2 for 6th win in row

New York Yankees left fielder Brett Gardner, left, is congratulated by center fielder Jacoby Ellsbury after Gardner made a catch deep in left field on a ball hit by St. Louis Cardinals' Randal Grichuk during the second inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 15, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

NEW YORK (AP) -- Cardinals ace Carlos Martinez put on a historically uneven performance, walking a career-high eight while striking out 11 and handing CC Sabathia and the New York Yankees a 3-2 win Saturday.

The Yankees won their sixth straight despite tying a team record by fanning 17 times. They got plenty of help from sloppy St. Louis, which at 3-8 is off to its worst start in 20 years and has the poorest record in the NL.

Martinez's misadventures on the mound - he also airmailed a tapper to the backstop and threw a wild pitch - stood in sharp contrast to Sabathia (2-0), who took a shutout into the eighth. Jedd Gyorko and Stephen Piscotty homered late for St. Louis.

Martinez (0-2) couldn't be touched at the start, and not always to his benefit. Of the first 12 batters, none put the ball in play. The All-Star righty became the first pitcher in 60 years with at least six strikeouts and six walks through two innings, the Elias Sports Bureau said.