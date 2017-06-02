Martin Kaymer offers message of support, plea for understanding for Tiger Woods

Literally every single golfer on the PGA Tour owes Tiger Woods a debt that can’t be repaid. Woods increased awareness, sponsor interest, and paychecks on Tour to astronomical levels, and it’s why, even now, the most self-aware players have no problem with the fact that they’ll always get questions about Woods.

In the wake of Woods’ arrest for DUI, and the subsequent gleeful schadenfreude and pile-on, two-time major winner Martin Kaymer took to Twitter to offer up a few thoughts in praise and understanding of the onetime GOAT:





Kaymer spoke of Woods’ inspiration and his ability to bridge gaps and bring together diverse groups. “I find it so nasty that people kick him when he’s down, kick him when he’s on the floor,” Kaymer said. “At the end of the day, it’s just using someone for your own sadness.”

Kaymer, like the rest of us a bit stunned at the empty venality of many Internet trolls, tried to offer up some words of guidance. “Why [be] so nasty? Why don’t you try to do the opposite and help him now, the way he inspired us?” he asked. “That’s why we are where we are now. That’s why we can have what we have. So he has a huge impact and my wish would be just stop being so nasty, try to help and we all want to see him be happier and hopefully one day, he can play golf again. That’s my only wish.”

Martin Kaymer and Tiger Woods in 2014. (Getty) More



____

Jay Busbee is a writer for Yahoo Sports and the author of EARNHARDT NATION, on sale now at Amazon or wherever books are sold. Contact him at jay.busbee@yahoo.com or find him on Twitter or on Facebook.