Martellus Bennett sends Aaron Rodgers some weird texts

Packers tight end Martellus Bennett has made it a point to get close to quarterback Aaron Rodgers since signing with Green Bay.

But the way he’s gone about it one you might not expect, at least until you consider the source.

Via Jason Wilde of ESPN Wisconsin, Bennett has his own way of communication with his soon-to-be-bestie.

“I send a lot of emojis and GIFs and stuff like that to him. Other than that, it’s just conversations,” Bennett said. “That’s pretty much it. I tell him things like, ‘I like chocolate chip cookies. What kind of cookie do you like?’ I just tell him little things. Like, ‘Hey, look my daughter did this today. She’s jumping, or she learned to use the potty.’ Stuff like that.

“It’s just conversation, making friends.”

As they progress through the early stages of Organized Team Activities, Bennett’s also learning that the best way to earn his new quarterback’s love is knowing what he’s doing on the field, in terms of learning the playbook.

“I’m always talking to him on the field, too, trying to see what he wants,” Bennett said. “‘Hey, how did that look?’ or he’ll give me the thumbs up. Or if I’m in another group, I always look back at him, ‘Hey, is that what you want? Is there something different you want on this?’ Always trying to figure out, just trying to have those conversations on and off the field, trying to get know each other as players, and as people.”

Rodgers may have an easier time in those conversations, as you can only wonder his reaction the first time he glanced at his phone to see a poop emoji (or worse) from his new tight end.