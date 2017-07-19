Marshawn Lynch's Raiders jersey is beasting in sales ... everywhere

If Marshawn Lynch fails spectacularly with the Oakland Raiders at least a lot of people will have his jersey to wear ironically, like anyone with a Jerry Rice Denver Broncos jersey.

Lynch, who came out of retirement this season to play in his hometown of Oakland, is still popular and people seem to be thrilled he’s back. They’re certainly excited to buy his No. 24 jersey.

According to NFLShop.com, via ESPN, Lynch is the highest selling jersey in every state west of Montana. Even Alaska and Hawaii. Overall, Lynch has the top-selling jersey in 14 states. He’s even the top seller in South Dakota, Kansas, Iowa and even Indiana. That’s right, Lynch’s jersey out-sold Andrew Luck or any other Indianapolis Colts player in Indiana, according to NFLShop.com.

Beast Mode is taking over the west coast. pic.twitter.com/V5xsRA1Im1 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) July 19, 2017





While Lynch’s jersey has the most widespread appeal, he’s still not the No. 1 seller overall for the most recent period. New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is first, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is second, and third place is a surprise: Pittsburgh Steelers rookie James Conner, according to KDKA in Pittsburgh. Conner, a third-round pick expected to back up Le’Veon Bell this season, has a tremendous story. He survived cancer while starring for the University of Pittsburgh, then was drafted by the Steelers. It’s no wonder Steelers fans want his jersey.

Still, for coverage across the United States, you can’t deny Lynch’s appeal. He might win a few more states if he starts his comeback season well.

