Marshawn Lynch thanks Seahawks fans in full-page Seattle Times ad


Marshawn Lynch is heading to his hometown of Oakland, but he hasn’t forgotten about the place where he spent six seasons and won a Super Bowl title.

Lynch took out a full-page ad in the Seattle Times on Sunday, thanking Seahawks owner Paul Allen and the Seattle fans that supported him.


Though Lynch spent the past season in retirement, the Seahawks still owned his rights, meaning they had to agree to a trade to allow Lynch to join the Raiders.

AP