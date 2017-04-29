Marshawn Lynch thanks Seahawks fans in full-page Seattle Times ad





Marshawn Lynch is heading to his hometown of Oakland, but he hasn’t forgotten about the place where he spent six seasons and won a Super Bowl title.

Lynch took out a full-page ad in the Seattle Times on Sunday, thanking Seahawks owner Paul Allen and the Seattle fans that supported him.

BEASTMODE – what a class act. Full page message in tomorrow SUNDAY Seattle Times. Don't miss it. pic.twitter.com/jTVJhWSrYE — Frank Blethen (@fblethen) April 29, 2017





Though Lynch spent the past season in retirement, the Seahawks still owned his rights, meaning they had to agree to a trade to allow Lynch to join the Raiders.