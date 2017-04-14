Marshawn Lynch agrees to terms with Raiders, now the Seahawks just have to let him leave

Marshawn Lynch running for the Oakland Raiders this season has just one hurdle to go, and it shouldn’t be a tough one to cross.

Lynch and the Raiders have agreed to terms on a contract, NFL Media’s Michael Silver said. (Later Friday afternoon NFL Network’s Michael Robinson, who was Lynch’s teammate in Seattle, and Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal said that no agreement has been reached.)

That’s all well and good if Lynch has agreed to a deal with Oakland, but the Seattle Seahawks still hold his rights.

Nobody expects that the Seahawks will hold up Lynch’s return. Nor has anyone indicated that the Seahawks want Lynch to play for them if he returns. The Seahawks gave Lynch permission to visit the Raiders’ facilities this month. Seattle has Eddie Lacy, Thomas Rawls and C.J. Prosise at running back, and Lynch would have a reported $9 million cap hit to the Seahawks this season. They don’t appear to be in a position to absorb that.

So the next step is working out a trade. One would assume the Seahawks aren’t asking much, and the Raiders will be happy to pay a small price to finish the transaction and get a back of Lynch’s stature. Because of that cap hit, the Seahawks don’t have much leverage; if the Raiders refused to trade, the Seahawks would probably have to cut Lynch anyway. The Raiders lost last year’s starting running back Latavius Murray to free agency and didn’t do much to replace him, probably because they were counting on Lynch joining them.

Now that the contract has been agreed upon, the next step is a trade. However long that takes, the Raiders should assume that eventually they’ll have a new star running back for this season.

