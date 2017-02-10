Marlins to wear No. 16 patch on jersey in honor of Jose Fernandez

The Miami Marlins will honor the legacy of Jose Fernandez every time they take the field in 2017. As a tribute to Fernandez, the team will wear a No. 16 patch on their jerseys throughout the season.

Fernandez’s tragic death in a boating accident shocked the baseball world last September. Fernandez and two other men died after his boat crashed into some rocks during a late-night outing. An autopsy revealed Fernandez had alcohol and cocaine in his system at the time of the crash. He was 24.

The Marlins immediately canceled that day’s game, but vowed to play the following day as a tribute to the pitcher. During their first game since Fernandez’s death, every Marlin wore No. 16. That contest, a 7-3 win over the New York Mets, proved to be incredibly emotional for the players. It was clear Fernandez meant a lot to his teammates.

Because of that, it’s fitting that Fernandez’s No. 16 patch will be placed on the left side of the Miami’s jerseys, near the heart.

Marlins players will be wearing the 16 patches this year to honor Jose Fernandez pic.twitter.com/wY4cDLK7Qu — clarkspencer (@clarkspencer) February 10, 2017

The placement seems intentional. Most baseball teams usually wear season-long tribute patches on their sleeves. A patch near the heart has been done before, though it’s not as common.

The Marlins will pay tribute to Jose Fernandez in 2017. (Getty Images/Rob Foldy) More

The patch won’t be the only way the Marlins will honor Fernandez’s legacy. Team owner Jeffrey Loria said the team is planning to build a permanent memorial at the stadium for Fernandez. The Marlins have yet to announce what that memorial will be, or when it will be unveiled.

