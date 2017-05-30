Marlins slugger Marcell Ozuna appears on his way to a career season

Selectivity is one of the most important traits in a hitter. The fewer bad pitches and more good pitches a hitter swings at, the better his results are going to be. In that vein, selectivity goes hand in hand with plate discipline. Swing at pitches you can drive, lay at ones that will produce weak contact or whiffs. Baseball 101, right?

There is such a thing, however, as being too disciplined. We looked at that phenomenon earlier this year with Freddie Freeman. The Braves first baseman was headed for a career as a middle-class version of Joey Votto. He was a line-drive machine who used the entire field, took his walks, put the ball in play a ton, and hit a modest amount of homers. Last year, however, he turned into one of the premier sluggers in the league by becoming one of the most aggressive hitters against pitches in the zone. If a pitcher threw a strike to Freeman, chances were strong that he was going to swing at it. That helped him find an entirely new level of production, and had him in all-too-early MVP discussions this year before he hit the DL with a broken wrist.

Freeman isn’t the only player in the majors to find success by becoming less selective on pitches in the strike zone. In fact, he isn’t the only player in the NL East to do so. Marcell Ozuna is experiencing a similar metamorphosis this year. The 26-year-old has been one of the most maddening players in the majors since 2014, his first full season, when he hit .269/.317/.455 with 23 homers in 612 plate appearances. At that point, he looked like a star in the making, letting the Marlins boast that their outfield of Ozuna, Giancarlo Stanton and Christian Yelich would be the envy of the league for years to come.

Since then, Ozuna has been consistently inconsistent. He slogged through the 2015 season, slashing .259/.308/.383, then bounced back last year with a .266/.321/.452 line with 23 homers. Still, two years after that eye-opening 2014 campaign, Ozuna was right where he started. Heading into this season, there was good reason to believe that Ozuna would remain a solid, though not spectacular, offensive contributor, with an above-average hit tool, below-average on-base skills, and mid-20-homer power.

All that has changed this season. Ozuna is hitting .313/.385/.555 with 12 homers in 205 plate appearances. He’s on pace for career highs across the board, including 40 jacks and 118 RBI, rounded down to the nearest whole number. How exactly did Ozuna bring about this career renaissance in his age-26 season? By picking out better pitches to hit.

Plate discipline hasn’t exactly been a strong suit for Ozuna. Before this season, he never had a swing rate lower than 47.1%. That isn’t necessarily a bad thing, but he had issues with his pitch selectivity. Ozuna had an o-swing rate—the frequency at which a hitters swings at pitches out of the strike zone—of at least 32.9% in each of the first four seasons of his career. This year, his o-swing rate is down to 30.8%. No matter who you are, you’re better off swinging at fewer balls. Even if Ozuna weren’t doing anything else, the mere fact that he’s laying off more bad pitches would be great news.

What makes Ozuna’s improved discipline even better is what he’s doing against pitches in the zone. This is the other side of the selectivity coin. Ozuna is swinging at fewer bad pitches than ever, but his overall swing rate is at 49.6%, which would be a career high, should it hold all season. The big difference is that he’s swinging at 74.1% of strikes he sees this season. Before this year, his career-high swing rate at pitches in the zone was 68.9%. Ozuna’s selectivity—both laying off pitches out of the zone and getting more aggressive on pitches in the zone—is paying huge dividends. Before we get to that, let’s take a look at his swing rate by zone over his career.

Ozuna’s swing rate by zone, 2013–2016

