Marlins' rally cat 'Don Cattingly' has a new home

One of the cutest stories of the week was the daring journey of the adorable gray cat that infiltrated Marlins Park. Before the sixth inning of Tuesday’s game between the Miami Marlins and the Atlanta Braves, a cat made its way into the outfield. No one knew how it got in, but there it was.

After an aborted escape attempt, it ran up the lighted outfield wall and scaled the home run sculpture, settling there for the last three innings of the game. The kitty didn’t have a collar, so it was temporarily christened “Rally Cat” by the Marlins Twitter account. After a mid-game Twitter poll, “Don Cattingly” was chosen as the cat’s name, which is brilliant.

The story was fun, but it didn’t really have an ending. Marlins employees rescued the cat after the game and intended to find it a good home, but it escaped into the night, possibly to find more home run sculptures to climb. (The cat is going to be disappointed.)

Now this story has a great ending. The cat reappeared in Marlins Park on Thursday, presumably after finding no other home run sculptures to climb.

The #RallyCat rumors are true! Don Cattingly was spotted in the park last night & given a loving home with a #Marlins front office member. ???? pic.twitter.com/fQ7MohTY0h — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) April 14, 2017





And even better news: Don Cattingly has a new home! A Marlins employee adopted it, and the two of them are already learning about each other.

@ariellec Good news: My friend that works for the Marlins adopted the cat! "It's super shy & will only eat & drink if I'm not looking at it" pic.twitter.com/5qVO8IE8Lg — Mike Manganello (@MikeManganello) April 13, 2017





It’s marvelous that the story of the Marlins’ rally cat had a happy ending. Best of luck to Don Cattingly and its new owner. May you share many wonderful baseball moments together.

