Marlins' Ichiro held out of workouts following collision

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) -- The Marlins held Ichiro Suzuki out of workouts following an outfield collision during what officials termed a ''communications drill.''

Ichiro was kneed in the quadriceps on Tuesday by fellow outfielder Brandon Barnes, sending the 43-year-old Ichiro tumbling to the ground.

Marlins manager Don Mattingly says he believes Ichiro will ''be OK.'' Barnes was not injured.

Mattingly says Ichiro came to the Marlins facility Tuesday with a sore quad and back. The manager added that Ichiro ''probably feels the quad more today just because of the knee to there.''

Ichiro is entering his third year with Miami. Last season he became the 30th major leaguer to surpass the 3,000 hit mark. He currently ranks 25th all-time with 3,030 hits, 23 shy of Rod Carew.

He is expected to be the Marlins fourth outfielder this season, behind Giancarlo Stanton, Christian Yelich and Marcell Ozuna.