Markovic hits out at Liverpool for lack of faith following £20 million transfer

Lazar Markovic claims Liverpool “should have believed more” in his ability after giving him just 12 months to adapt following a £20 million transfer.

The Reds snapped up the Serbian winger after seeing him spend one productive season at Benfica.

He had previously caught the eye in his homeland with Partizan and was considered to be one of the finest young talents in Europe.

Klopp reveals dream Liverpool signings

Markovic has, however, spent the past two seasons out on loan at Fenerbahce, Sporting and Hull City after struggling to settle in the Premier League at Anfield.

He is convinced that he would have done in time, though, and has hit out at Brendan Rodgers and Jurgen Klopp for showing a lack of faith, saying: “Liverpool spent money on me and I believe they should have believed more in my ability.

“Both Liverpool and the manager. I believed I should have played more than I did.

Lazar Markovic Hull City More

“I got the chance to play more elsewhere. I have no problems with that.”

Markovic has impressed since linking up with Hull in January, netting twice in 12 appearances, but concedes that while he is enjoying his football again under Marco Silva, he is unsure as to what the summer hold will hold regarding his future.

Klopp: Barca & Real would find PL hard

He added: “We don’t know what will happen yet, it depends on the Liverpool situation. I still have two years on my contract at Liverpool. We shall see. I enjoy playing in the Premier League and would like to stay in the Premier League.

“I came to England to play football and I think I have proved myself. And proved to those who thought otherwise.

“I enjoy playing for this manager [Silva]. There are only positives about him. The manager is very positive and has a lot of respect from the players. He gets 100% from all of us. This is my best form so far.”