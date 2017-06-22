Markelle Fultz, Ball family headline the many fashion statements of the 2017 NBA draft

The NBA draft is a life-changing night for dozens of young basketball players. And as it has become more and more of a glamorous event, the thought, time and energy that goes into draft night outfits has increased exponentially. The 2017 draft only continued that trend.

Arguably the coolest clothing item of the lot was sported by the draft’s top pick. Take a look at this pre-draft picture of all the players who received invites to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. One of the first things that stands out? Markelle Fultz’s shoes, front and center:

But it’s not just their uniqueness. They aren’t just the brightest of the bunch. Fultz’s shoes are apparently made out of basketballs:

Markelle Fultz wearing shoes tonight that are made out of basketballs. pic.twitter.com/jCjzommlvM — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 22, 2017





Fultz also had a colorful bow tie — which De’Aaron Fox thought needed to be straightened out:

nice of De'Aaron Fox to help out Markelle Fultz with his bow tie pic.twitter.com/tMkcKcYWSe — CBS Sports NBA (@CBSSportsNBA) June 22, 2017





And he had a wild custom lining to his suit jacket that was a collage of memories from his life leading up to this moment:

Fultz wins the award for creativity. Elsewhere, LaVar Ball and his sons win the award for unabashed predictability. LaVar and his middle son, LiAngelo, rocked Big Baller Brand ties:





But if we zoom in, we see that Lonzo, the presumed second pick in the draft, is repping his family’s brand as well:

Don't put anything past the Balls. Lonzo Ball wearing a bow tie with the Big Baller Brand logo on it. pic.twitter.com/ecxmJmrB7n — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 22, 2017





Both LaVar and Lonzo. On the right of the above picture, in the bright red jacket and bow tie, is the youngest of the three brothers, LaMelo.

Most of the creativity among green room attendees, though, was expressed with socks and shoes. Donovan Mitchell paid homage to Louisville with some loud socks that matched his tie and pocket square:





Fox had custom shoes made for the occasion. They spell out “Love” if Fox brings his feet together:

De'Aaron Fox with custom made "LOVE" shoes for his night at the NBA Draft. pic.twitter.com/mOoxIeO4UT — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 22, 2017





Fox also seemed particularly enamored with his own watch when he was pulled into an interview with ESPN. He made sure to flaunt it to the camera:





John Collins, a big man from Wake Forest, went for … uh … a bit of a different look with his shoes:

Wake Forest's John Collins wearing Christian Louboutin hi-tops to tonight's draft ($1,295) pic.twitter.com/sBFj7sHwXf — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 22, 2017





Gonzaga’s Zach Collins had special shoes for the occasion, but he didn’t stop there. He used both his kicks and the inside of his suit jacket to call attention to his hometown, Las Vegas:

Gonzaga's Zach Collins making sure his hometown of Las Vegas is part of his outfit tonight. pic.twitter.com/oKP8hsNG4v — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 22, 2017





French guard Frank Ntilikina was the only player to stray from the traditional black-blue-gray color scale with his suit jacket: