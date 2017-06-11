Mark Hunt stops Derrick Lewis in disappointing end to sensational card

The UFC Fight Night card in Auckland, New Zealand, had a series of incredible knockouts and amazing performances.

But the most amazing thing about the main event was that heavyweight Derrick Lewis said he will “probably” retire after his fourth-round loss to Mark Hunt in what had been billed as a can’t-miss fight.

The two are among the hardest hitters in the UFC, and expectations were high for a short-but-high-action battle. Hunt continuously attacked and finished a gassed-out Lewis at 3:41 of the fourth round. Hunt landed a right, and Lewis covered up and backed to the cage.

Hunt tried to fire, but referee Marc Goddard stopped it because Lewis essentially gave up in the fight. After the fight, Lewis said he’s probably done.

“I’m getting married next week and I don’t want to keep putting my family through this,” Lewis said. “… Most likely, this will be my last fight in the UFC.”

The main card was sensational and filled with great performances. Derek Brunson scored a one-punch first-round knockout of Dan Kelly in the co-main event, getting back on the winning track after a controversial loss to Anderson Silva in February.

Dan Hooker landed a perfect knee to knock out Ross Pearson, Ion Cutelaba needed just 22 seconds to knock out Henrique da Silva and Ben Nguyen submitted Tim Elliott with a rear-naked choke just 49 seconds into the bout.

That set up the main event, which had high expectations because of the power each man possesses. And while there was good action, it wasn’t nearly as dramatic as what occurred earlier on the main card and it wasn’t as good as expected.

Hunt walked Lewis down throughout, hurt him several times and wore him out.

“Derrick Lewis is from the hood, but this is my hood,” said Hunt, who was born in Auckland.