Why Mark Dantonio may not get to write his own ending at Michigan State

CHICAGO – In Mark Dantonio’s decade-long run at Michigan State, he’s led the Spartans to three Big Ten championships, a College Football Playoff appearance (2015) and a Rose Bowl victory (2014). In repositioning Michigan State from the league’s middle class to its penthouse, he executed the uprising in such a classy and understated manner that the whole thing felt a bit, well, boring.

But at Big Ten media days in Chicago on Monday, the Spartans belied their bland reputation for all the wrong reasons. No program in college football has nosedived more precipitously in the past 365 days than Michigan State. One year after talking about defending the league title riding a 36-5 three-season run, Dantonio found himself addressing some ugly truths on and off the field. What came out was far from boring.

On the field in 2016, Michigan State went 3-9 and 1-8 in the Big Ten. Off the field, things managed to be much worse. Four players were dismissed from the program for their role in two sexual assault cases, issues so serious that university leadership felt the need to publicly support Dantonio. Overall, 12 players with eligibility remaining left Michigan State last year, a result of the sexual assault cases, other legal issues, academic struggles and other more general attrition.

Dantonio handled a flurry of difficult questions in a dignified and thoughtful manner on Monday. He said he feels “very supported” by the university, considers the last year “the anomaly” and expressed full confidence in how he’s operating the Spartans on and off the field. “The culture that we established is the reason I’m still sitting here, quite honestly,” Dantonio said. “Had that culture never been established, I doubt very seriously that I would be here.”

Can coach Mark Dantonio right the ship at Michigan State? (Getty)

When I asked Dantonio why we should believe things will be different for the Spartans in 2017, he shot back: “Are you a betting man?” I’m not a betting man, but the crossroads Dantonio faces in 2017 create a compelling over-under scenario. Dantonio is slated to receive a $4.3 million retention bonus if he stays at Michigan State through Jan. 15, 2020. If I were a betting man, my money would be that Dantonio isn’t still on the Spartan sideline to collect that bonus.

Why? It’d be foolish to cast Dantonio as being squarely on the hot seat for 2017. But it would be equally naïve to believe that Michigan State administrators don’t need to see drastically different results on and off the field to have the same support for Dantonio after this season. Lukewarm can simmer quickly to hot. And don’t think for a second that MSU brass isn’t aware of the job former defensive coordinator Pat Narduzzi is doing at Pittsburgh. He’d clearly be their top target to replace Dantonio.

Dantonio has seen his mentor, Jim Tressel, and countless other legends from Bobby Bowden to Joe Paterno fail to get to write their own ending. Sitting here in 2017, Dantonio still has the chance to write his. “Everyone wants to write their own ending to their story,” he said. “I don’t know if you’re able to or not. Everyone wants to. My focus is when I came here, I wanted to re-establish Michigan State football, leave a legacy and leave it in a good place. That’s what I wanted to do. That’s my intent and that’s what I’ll do.”

Dantonio has crushed his first two goals, as he’s put together a borderline Hall of Fame career (108-59 record) while leading the school on a run of unprecedented success. Right now, leaving the program in a good place looks a bit trickier as there’s a daunting road back to the heights Dantonio brought the program.

Michigan State has just nine scholarship seniors and significant personnel issues. They’ll be breaking in an unproven quarterback, redshirt sophomore Brian Lewerke, who is 0-2 as a starter. They are so thin at defensive end they’re relying on a former walk-on and are likely to start a true freshman at cornerback. In other words, this is not the Michigan State of Connor Cook, Shilique Calhoun and Darqueze Denard.

