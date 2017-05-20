Mark Cuban would welcome LaVar Ball on Shark Tank

Dallas Mavericks head coach Mark Cuban would be open to LaVar Ball making an appearance on ABC's Shark Tank to pitch his Big Baller Brand merchandise.

LaVar Ball has helped his son and top NBA prospect Lonzo Ball with marketing as one of the sport's next big stars. Ball is selling $495 ZO2 shoes. About 500 pairs of the shoes were reportedly sold in the first week.

Oh, we would love it. I mean, he'd be confident," Cuban told the Dan Patrick Show. "We always support entrepreneurs. He'd have a high-end product with lots of margin, but then we'd ask him about his sales. It's all great to talk, but what are you selling? And if you're getting any traction, we'd probably be interested."

Cuban was also asked what advice he would share with Ball but he was hesitant without knowing too much about the business.

"You know, $495 tennis shoe - if they're selling them, I say keep on doing what you're doing, and if they're not selling them, I say you might want to take a second look at what you're doing," Cuban added.

Ball was passed on by Nike, Under Armour and Adidas before launching his own apparel and shoe line.