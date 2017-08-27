The Mariners played their worst inning of baseball in over 30 years

“Rusty” doesn’t even begin to describe the Seattle Mariners on Sunday. During the first inning of their game against the New York Yankees, the Mariners looked like they had never played baseball before.

The team turned in a disastrous performance, committing an incredible five(!) errors in one inning. That’s the most by the team since the league started tracking errors.

Mariners 5 errors in the 1st is the most by Mariners since they started keeping track in 84. Also a new season hi for errors in a game — Shannon Drayer (@shannondrayer) August 27, 2017

Because we love to pander to masochistic tendencies, allow us to recount each of those errors.

With one out and a man on second, Gary Sanchez hit a line drive to left that was misplayed by outfielder Ben Gamel. It went right past Gamel, allowing the Yankees to tie the game. With men on first and second, Jean Segura failed to catch a pop-up hit between short and left field, loading the bases. With the bases loaded, Kyle Seager couldn’t handle a grounder from Chase Headley. Another run scored. With two outs, Jacoby Ellsbury doubled to left. Segura fumbled the throw from Gamel. Segura then misfired the throw home on the same play. The bases cleared, and the Yankees now led 5-1.

Here’s how all that looked: (Avert your eyes if you’re allergic to awful baseball)





New York would go on to add another run during the inning. By the end of the first, they led 6-1.

It took the Mariners until the fifth inning to record more hits than errors.

All of this occurred during Players Weekend, which is supposed to be a celebration of youth players and Little League. Unfortunately for Seattle, that did not include the mercy rule.

