Mariners place Jean Segura on DL with high-ankle sprain

Seattle Mariners' Jean Segura, bottom, is examined by trainer Rob Nodine after suffering an injury sliding into second base in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Thursday, June 1, 2017, in Seattle. Segura was out on the play and left the game. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

SEATTLE (AP) -- The injury problems that have decimated the Seattle Mariners continued on Friday with shortstop Jean Segura being placed on the 10-day disabled list with a right high-ankle sprain and no set timetable on a possible return.

The Mariners did get a bit of good news before opening a three-game series with Tampa Bay as designated hitter Nelson Cruz avoided a DL stint after getting hit on the hand by a pitch in Thursday's game against Colorado. Cruz has a bruised hand but was in the lineup against the Rays.

But the loss of Segura is a big blow for a lineup that has been dealing with major injuries since spring training. Segura was hurt in Thursday's loss to Colorado when his right ankle was pinned awkwardly underneath his body while he was sliding into second base.

''Timetable wise, we don't really know yet,'' Seattle manager Scott Servais said. ''We will kind of see where he's at seven days out from now and get a chance to get a little bit better feel.''

Segura started Friday tied for the American League lead in batting average at .341, with 29 runs scored and a .391 on-base percentage. It's his second stint on the disabled list after suffering a hamstring injury in April and missing 12 games.

Cruz seemed a possibility to join Segura on the DL after being hit on the top of his left hand by a pitch from Colorado's Kyle Freeland in the third inning Thursday. Cruz tested out his hand hitting in the batting cage early Friday and was deemed healthy enough to be in the lineup.

''It could have been much worse with everything else that has happened to us this year,'' Servais said. ''It was tough to watch everything happen yesterday with those two guys.''

With Segura out, Taylor Motter will get the bulk of the playing time at shortstop. Seattle selected infielder Tyler Smith from Triple-A Tacoma for additional depth on the infield as part of a flurry of roster moves on Friday. The Mariners also selected right-handed pitcher Tyler Cloyd, optioned reliever Casey Lawrence, transferred right-handed Ryan Weber to the 60-day DL and designated for assignment outfielder Andrew Aplin.

Servais said Smith will likely start one game this weekend at shortstop.

Aside from the roster shuffle, Felix Hernandez threw a simulated game on Friday and barring any setbacks could be starting a rehab assignment in the minors next week. Hernandez has been out since April 26 with right shoulder inflammation.

