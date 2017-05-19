Mariners pay tribute to legendary Seattle rock icon Chris Cornell

Few personified the ’90s grunge movement in Seattle more than Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell. The 52-year-old singer died Wednesday night in an apparent suicide.

Cornell was born in Seattle, and was a big fan of the local teams throughout his life. He narrated the Seahawks hype video during the team’s 2014 playoff run, and performed at their Super Bowl parade. He also went on a passionate, not safe for work rant about the Supersonics leaving the city during one of Soundgarden’s shows.

As a tribute to Cornell’s fandom, and his impact on the city, the Seattle Mariners paid their respects to the rocker during Thursday’s 5-4 win over the Chicago White Sox.

The Mariners held a moment of silence for Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell before Thursday’s game. (AP Photo) More

The team kicked things off by holding a moment of silence for Cornell during the pre-game festivities.

The team’s DJ also made sure to play a number of Cornell’s song throughout the night.

Back to my roots filling in as #Mariners DJ tonight and ready to remember a Seattle legend. #RIPChrisCornell pic.twitter.com/zbEOMMGWFE — Gregg Greene (@RealGregg) May 19, 2017

The Mariners weren’t the only team to pay tribute to Cornell. The Detroit Tigers tweeted out a picture referencing Soundgarden’s “Black Hole Sun,” and used some of Cornell’s song titles as headers in their daily media notes.

Today’s @tigers media notes feature headers of famous Chris Cornell songs. Nice tribute. #RIP pic.twitter.com/pNkxXSfcDw — Freep Sports (@freepsports) May 18, 2017

A few players paid their respects, including Oakland Athletics reliever John Axford, who used one of Cornell’s songs as his entrance music.

Cochise was my 1st intro song as a closer in 2010. An incredible song to introduce a new band to the world. Very sad day. #RIPChrisCornell — John Axford (@JohnAxford) May 18, 2017

(BLS H/N: Cut 4)

