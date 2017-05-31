Mariners' Paxton returns for start against Rockies

Left-hander James Paxton will return to the Seattle Mariners' beleaguered rotation Wednesday when the series with the Colorado Rockies shifts to Safeco Field in Seattle after two games at Coors Field.

Paxton, who was on the disabled list since May 3 with a left forearm strain, will be the first of Seattle's four injured starters to be reinstated.

Before going on the DL, Paxton (3-0, 1.43 ERA) made six starts and had a streak of 23 consecutive scoreless innings from April 5-20.

He threw 55 pitches over four innings in a rehab start Friday for Double-A Arkansas.

Mariners manager Scott Servais said Paxton, who is 0-1 with a 6.00 ERA in one career start against Colorado, might pitch five or six innings Wednesday, depending on where his pitch count is.

"I think we need to be realistic on what the expectations are for Paxton," Servais said. "He hasn't been out there in a while. Certainly was off to a great start. Kind of been our horse in the rotation, his ability to get deep in games and kind of taking the next step in his career because he can dominate games. We've seen that at times from him.

"It means a lot to us to get him back in there. It has been a struggle; we used our 12th starter the other day, which is unheard of at this time of the season."

Rockies starter Antonio Senzatela (7-1, 3.19 ERA) will face the Mariners for the first time. His ERA is the lowest in Colorado history through 10 starts. He pitched a career-high eight scoreless innings in his last start Friday against the St. Louis Cardinals in Colorado's 10-0 win.

While Paxton looks to knock off the rust and get his season started again, Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado is looking for improvement.

After flying out four times in Colorado's 10-4 loss to Seattle on Tuesday, Arenado is hitting .283 with 17 doubles, 12 homers, 34 RBIs and a .551 slugging percentage.

"I haven't felt like I'm doing the damage I know I can do," said Arenado, who led the National League in home runs and RBIs each of the past two seasons. "I haven't felt anywhere near (as good as) I know I can. I think that's a good sign.

"Obviously, it's a frustrating sign because I want to get going like I know I can and I want to start doing the damage and driving in runs that I know I can do. ... I know (my stats) could be way better if I felt like the way I know I can feel."

Arenado said he has been pitched much differently this season, seeing lots of sweeping breaking pitches and fastballs away on the corner.

"They're OK with walking me," Arenado said. "I got to be OK with taking my base. But the thing with me right now is I'm missing mistakes. When they make mistakes over the plate, I'm missing them, and that's the problem."

There has been some solace, though, for Arenado. The winner of four consecutive Gold Gloves, Arenado is playing his typically stellar defense that often includes one eye-opening play per game, and the Rockies are playing well.

"I am beating myself up too much," Arenado said. "I know I can play better, but the team right now is winning and I believe my defense is helping this team win games -- more than my offense, really."