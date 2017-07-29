Mariners' Mitch Haniger takes 95 mph Jacob deGrom fastball to the face

Not that we needed another reminder of how dangerous baseball can be, but we unfortunately got another one on Saturday afternoon. The latest scary incident took place in Safeco Field, where Seattle Mariners outfielder Mitch Haniger suffered a lacerated lip in the second inning after taking a Jacob deGrom 95 mph fastball to the face.

At first look it appeared the pitch caught him on the nose or cheek, but it’s clear now his upper lip took the impact. A towel was immediately placed against Haniger’s face to absorb the blood, but the good news is that he remained alert throughout. In fact, he was able to walk off the field under his own power.

The Mariners announced after the game that Haniger did not suffer a concussion or any broken bones. He’ll likely be placed on the 10-day disabled list while he recovers.

Mets catcher Travis d’Arnaud rushes to aid Mitch Haniger after Haniger was hit by a pitch thrown by Jacob deGrom. (AP) More

The incident comes one day after Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Robbie Ray suffered a concussion on a 108 mph comebacker off the bat of Cardinals first baseman Luke Voit, and one week after Houston’s Colin Moran suffered facial fractures after fouling a ball off his own face.

It also came mere moments after deGrom was smoked on the shin by a 106.5 mph line drive off Nelson Cruz’s bat.

Nelson Cruz rips a 106.5 mph line drive off deGrom's left shin. But deGrom okay. — Greg Johns (@GregJohnsMLB) July 29, 2017





There’s really no place to hide on the pitcher’s mound or in the batter’s box.

The Mets right-hander remained in the game, but wasn’t sharp for the rest of the inning. He allowed a pair of runs on three hits and was admittedly bothered by hitting Haniger.

Jacob deGrom discusses today's start — particularly the difficulty of continuing after hitting Mitch Haniger in the face. pic.twitter.com/YJrMcsecvE — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) July 29, 2017





The Mariners went on to win the game 3-2, ending deGrom’s personal eight-game winning streak.

More MLB coverage from Yahoo Sports:

– – – – – – –

Mark Townsend is a writer for Big League Stew on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at bigleaguestew@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

Follow @Townie813