Mariners aim to heat up bats vs. Athletics

SEATTLE -- It is understandable if Yovani Gallardo is experiencing some feelings of abandonment.

Gallardo is the last member of the Seattle Mariners' projected Opening Day rotation who remains active, with Felix Hernandez, James Paxton, Hisashi Iwakuma and Drew Smyly all on the disabled list.

Gallardo (1-3, 4.58 ERA) is scheduled to start Monday night when the Mariners open a seven-game homestand with the beginning of a three-game set versus the Oakland Athletics.

"With Felix going down and now Paxton, we've got to step it up," Gallardo told The Seattle Times after his last start. "It's as simple as that. I think we understand that."

Gallardo, a 31-year-old right-hander, is 1-5 in seven career starts against the Athletics. That one victory came earlier this season, on April 23 at Oakland. He allowed one run on four hits in 6 1/3 innings, with one walk and seven strikeouts.

The Mariners (17-21) reached the .500 mark for the first time this season last week in Philadelphia before being swept in a four-game series at Toronto. Second baseman Robinson Cano (strained right quadriceps muscle) sat out all four games, in which Seattle scored a total of six runs.

"That's what really cooled off, our bats," Mariners manager Scott Servais said Sunday after Seattle's 3-2 loss. Closer Edwin Diaz surrendered a solo homer to the Blue Jays' Kevin Pillar with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning.

"As good as we were going the last couple of games at home, and then picked up in Philly ... we just didn't have that (production in Toronto). The line was not moving. I talk all the time about passing the baton and keeping the line moving. That just wasn't the case in this series. ... We'll get back home, get back going in the right direction. We get close to getting over the hump."

Mariners officials are optimistic Cano will be able to return Monday against Oakland's Sean Manaea (1-2, 5.18), who is scheduled to be reinstated from the 10-day disabled list before the game.

Manaea, who was nursing a strained left shoulder, made one start on a rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A Nashville. He allowed one earned run on four hits and struck out five in four innings against El Paso.

Manaea is 3-0 with a 3.91 ERA in four career starts against Seattle, including a win on April 21 in Oakland in which he allowed one run on five hits in six innings with six strikeouts.

The left-hander told the San Jose Mercury News he feels "as good as I've felt all year" after his rehab stint.

With a 6-4 loss Sunday in Texas, the Athletics dropped to 5-13 on the road, the worst record in the American League. They were swept in the three-game series against the Rangers.

The A's will be going from 90-degree temperatures in Arlington, Texas, to the mid-50s and rain in Seattle, although Safeco Field will remain dry with its retractable roof.

"More than anything, it's coming from the warm, real hot weather (in Texas) going into rainy, cold weather there that you have of have to acclimate to," Oakland manager Bob Melvin told the Mercury News. "And it's three night games there, so they're all going to be kind of cold games."

Melvin is familiar with the conditions, having managed the Mariners in 2003-04.

"In general, (Safeco Field) plays big. When it's colder and raining a little bit, it plays even more so," he said. "They do have an umbrella on top, which allows the cold to get in and makes it tough on power hitters."