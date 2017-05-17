Maria Sharapova Posts Allusive Retort After French Open Rejection

Maria Sharapova’s response to missing out on a French Open wild card place was short and allusive.

In a message posted on her official Twitter page following the news on Tuesday that she would not be granted automatic entry into Roland Garros, Sharapova made no specific reference to the French Open.

The implication, though, was hard to miss. “If this is what it takes to rise up again then I am in it all the way, everyday,” she wrote. “No words, games, or actions will ever stop me from reaching my own dreams. And I have many.”

Trending: Too Much Technology Can Hurt Kids' Health, Doctors Say in New Study





Sharapova, a five-time Grand Slam winner, made her return to competition in April at the Stuttgart Open in April after a 15-month ban over a positive test for the angina drug meldonium.

Her comeback, though, has been controversial and has often met with opprobrium from fellow players, notably Eugenie Bouchard. The Canadian claimed Sharapova should have been banned for life for taking a drug banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) at the start of 2016.

Sharapova secured a place in Wimbledon qualifying earlier this week with victory over Christina McHale in the first round of the Italian Open. The next flashpoint may come if she fails to come through that and the All England Club will be forced to decide whether the 30-year-old Russian, the Wimbledon winner as a teenager in 2004, is granted a wild-card entry.

More from Newsweek