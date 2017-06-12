Margaret Hutson, who preceded Pat Summitt at Tennessee, dies

BRISTOL, Va. (AP) -- Margaret Hutson, who preceded Pat Summitt as the Tennessee women's basketball coach, has died. She was 78.

Dean Hutson, Margaret's brother, said Monday that Margaret Hutson died Wednesday of Alzheimer's disease at NHC Health Care in Bristol, Virginia. Summitt also had fought Alzheimer's before dying last June.

Hutson coached Tennessee from 1971-74 and posted a 60-19 record before leaving to pursue her Ph.D. Summitt succeeded Hutson as Tennessee's coach and went on to lead the Lady Volunteers to eight national titles and a Division I record 1,098 victories.

Hutson also coached the Emory & Henry women's volleyball team from 1977-92. She posted winning records in 13 of those 16 years, including eight seasons with at least 20 wins.

She entered the Emory & Henry Sports Hall of Fame in 2011.