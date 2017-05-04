Marcus Morris denies playing for twin brother Markieff Morris in Wizards-Celtics Game 2

Markieff Morris severely injured his ankle in Game 1 of the Wizards’ second-round series against the Celtics.

In Game 2, he excelled. Morris had 16 points, six rebounds, three assists, two steals in a block. Washington outscored Boston by 10 with him on the court and got outscored by 20 otherwise.

That drastic turnaround has sparked a conspiracy theory: Markieff’s twin brother – Marcus Morris, who plays for the Pistons – assumed Markieff’s identity in Game 2.

Marcus:

I wouldn't play for another team unless I'm on that team. Smooth playing on a sprained ankle. I didn't expect anything less. — Marcus Morris (@MookMorris2) May 4, 2017





The stories was funny though !!! — Marcus Morris (@MookMorris2) May 4, 2017





It is a funny story, but it’s absurd. There is no way they would ever –

Markieff, via Paul Coro of The Arizona Republic (hat tip: Rodger Sherman of The Ringer):

We did it before in AAU ball. … It (the jersey switch) was on the bench. It happened real quick. He had hurt his ankle but I had fouled out. I gave them a little limp back in, like I was hurt and kept playing.

#Staywoke