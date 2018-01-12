Marcus Lattimore joins South Carolina football staff

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) -- South Carolina record-holder Marcus Lattimore is returning to the Gamecocks as director of player development and life skills.

Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp announced the hirings of Lattimore and the NCAA-approved 10th on-field assistant coach in Kyle Krantz.

Lattimore will also oversee the Gamecocks' Beyond Football program, which exposes players to off-field careers.

Lattimore set the school mark with 38 rushing touchdowns from 2010-2012. He was the Southeastern Conference freshman of the year in 2010 with 1,197 yards rushing. His career was cut short by two serious knee injuries in his sophomore and junior years.

Krantz spent the past two seasons as a defensive analyst at South Carolina. He will work with special teams and also help with linebackers and nickel backs.

