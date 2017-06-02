Marco Estrada's changeup betrays him in worst start of 2017

When Toronto Blue Jays starter Marco Estrada takes the mound he’s never trying to do anything particularly complex.

John Gibbons often calls him an easy pitcher to catch because his command is strong and the plan of attack is intuitive. Put simply, Estrada is trying to work the fastball up and keep changeup down each and every night.

Of course there’s a little more to it than that – he needs to throw enough low fastballs to keep his changeup effective and mix in a few curveballs and cutters. Even so, if he can elevate the heat and keep the changeups from leaking up over the plate Estrada will find success more often than not.

His start against the New York Yankees unravelled Thursday night because he couldn’t stick to one of those two core principals in a 12-2 Blue Jays loss.

Specifically, his changeup betrayed him. He repeatedly hung the pitch in dangerous territory and watched the Yankees big bats lay an absolute beating to it.

It was clear in the early going that the pitch was a bit wobbly. In the Yankees’ four-run first inning they victimized the offering twice. First, Matt Holliday kept a rally going with an opposite-field single on a mistake changeup at the top of the strike zone…

… then three batters later Aaron Hicks cranked a bases-clearing double on a change that wasn’t quite so high, but was certainly misplaced:

Just for a frame of reference, this is where Estrada had thrown his best pitch prior to Thursday’s action:

Those two clear mistakes proved to be a harbinger of what was to come for Estrada. The very next inning he found himself up against slugging catcher Gary Sanchez and made yet another error on the change. Sanchez’s response was fairly unforgiving.

After the 440-foot blast rocked the Rogers Centre, Estrada seemed to – rather reasonably – lose a little faith in the changeup. Before facing Sanchez again, the right-hander threw 31 pitches to eight batters and only went to the change five times.

Then, perhaps wary of his last at-bat, Estrada’s sequence to the Yankees backstop was fastball, fastball, fastball, curveball, fastball. Sitting at 2-2 he finally went changeup again and it ended up here:

It would not stay long, though, as Sanchez sent it on an express flight at 111.6 mph to its new home in the second deck.

Two batters later, Holliday hit himself another single and Estrada’s day was done.

The final casualty count at the end of the carnage? Seven runs – all earned – in 3.2 innings. It was the first time this season Estrada lasted fewer than five innings or conceded more than five runs. It was the first time in his 75 starts as a Blue Jay that he’d done both.

In the grand scheme of things, it’s unlikely this has any bearing on what Estrada does from here. This season we have massive heaps of evidence of his ability to command his changeup effectively, and one bizarre outlier of a start where he couldn’t.

Even so, it was interesting to get a glimpse of what happens when Estrada’s changeup is part of the problem rather than the solution – a pretty dark scenario for the Blue Jays. Luckily for the club, on most nights nothing could be farther from the truth.