Marchessault, Panthers beat Predators 2-1

Florida Panthers goalie James Reimer (34) prepares to stop a shot during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Nashville Predators, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) -- Jonathan Marchessault scored in the third period, James Reimer made 26 saves and the Florida Panthers beat the Nashville Predators 2-1 on Friday night.

Greg McKegg also scored for the Panthers, and Jaromir Jagr got his 1,137th career assist on Marchessault's 12th goal of the season.

The Panthers held a moment of silence before the game for the victims of the shooting earlier in the day at the Fort Lauderdale airport. The arena was darkened and the airport code FLL was illuminated on the scoreboard.