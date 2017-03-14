March Madness: 16 things to know about the West Region, plus who wins

[Fill out your NCAA tournament bracket here | Printable version]

Sixteen things to know about the West Region, plus who wins:

Rating the Region: Third of the four.

Contenders to cut down the nets in San Jose: Gonzaga, Arizona, Florida State, West Virginia, Notre Dame.

Pretenders who will be bounced early despite favorable seeding: Sixth-seeded Maryland was susceptible to a first-round knockout, but got a nice draw with struggling No. 11 seed Xavier (see below). That means the one higher-seeded team in the region that could and should go down right away is none other than No. 8 Northwestern. The Wildcats drew a dangerous No. 9 in Vanderbilt, which has won seven of its past nine and seriously threatened Kentucky in Rupp Arena on Feb. 28.

Cinderellas: Are you ready for Dunk City Part Two? Fourteenth-seeded Florida Gulf Coast breezed through the Atlantic Sun tournament to earn a second straight NCAA bid, and the experience gained last year could help fuel a run like the Eagles memorably made in 2013. Athletic FGCU gets a regionally favorable draw, playing in Orlando, but that location also is favorable for first-round opponent Florida State. Gulf Coast will have to handle the Seminoles’ length, but Joe Dooley’s Eagles are unlikely to be intimidated.

Team that doesn’t belong: Xavier deserves credit for regrouping to get a bid after losing No. 2 scorer Edmond Sumner for the season 13 games ago – but that doesn’t mean the Musketeers are playing at an NCAA tournament level now. They’ve won four games in the past 11, and three of them are against woeful DePaul. If they hadn’t beaten Butler in the Big East quarterfinals, they probably wouldn’t be here. Overall, they’re 5-12 against NCAA tournament teams.

Chances of a 1-16 shocker: A bit higher than nonexistent. Top seed Gonzaga’s one loss was a shocking home defeat on Senior Night against BYU, so a clunker from the Zags isn’t completely inconceivable. And although the opponent is 18-16 South Dakota State, the Jackrabbits do have one big thing going for them: Mike Daum, a 6-foot-9, 245-pound problem of a power forward. He’s the nation’s No. 2 scorer at 25.3 points per game and also pulls down 8.2 boards. In a taut Summit League championship game, Daum dropped 37 points and 12 boards on the University of Nebraska Omaha and made five 3-pointers. If he has a legendary performance, maybe the Jackrabbits make history.

Best potential round-of-32 game: Fourth-seeded West Virginia against fifth-seeded Notre Dame. Both have tough, veteran players. Both play difficult, taxing styles. Both have tournament coaches who have made deep runs. The questions: Could the Fighting Irish execute their patient passing game against WVU’s chaos-inducing pressure? Could the Mountaineers score enough points to keep up (it would help if big man Nathan Adrian relocates his shot, after missing 12 of his past 13 threes)?

Best potential Sweet 16 game: Gonzaga-Notre Dame would be a Roman Catholic throwdown, with interesting matchups galore. The primary intrigue would come in seeing how the smallish Irish would handle 7-foot-1, 300-pound Polish mountain man Przemek Karnowski – quite likely with more minutes from 6-10, 255-pound Lithuanian Martinas Geben. On the other end, the Zags would need to figure out how Karnowski could chase undersized stretch-five Bonzie Colson around the perimeter.

Best potential regional final game: Gonzaga-Arizona is the game we want and need. It would mean one deserving coach – Mark Few or Sean Miller – finally breaks through and reaches the Final Four. It would mark either the ultimate validation of Gonzaga’s program, or vindication for a Pac-12 that hasn’t put a team in the Final Four since 2008. And it would be a heck of a game between two teams that enter the tourney a combined 62-5.

