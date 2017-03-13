March Madness: 16 things to know about the South Region, plus who wins

Sixteen things to know about the South Region, plus who wins.

Rating the region: Strongest of the four, at least at the top. The South features two of Ken Pomeroy’s top four teams (North Carolina and Kentucky) and a third in his top 10 (Wichita State, incomprehensibly seeded 10th in the region with a Pomeroy Rating of No. 8 nationally). Then there is UCLA, which spent several weeks ranked No. 1 in the nation. For fans of tradition, the top three seeds have combined for 24 national championships (five for UNC, eight for UK, 11 for UCLA).

[Fill out your NCAA tournament bracket here | Printable version]

Contenders to cut down the nets in Memphis: North Carolina, UCLA, Wichita State, Kentucky, Cincinnati.

Lonzo Ball (L) and UCLA could play Kentucky for the second time this season in the Sweet 16. (Getty) More

Pretenders who will be bounced early despite favorable seeds: Minnesota. The fifth-seeded Gophers had a remarkable turnaround, bouncing from 23 losses last year to 24 victories this year and vaulting Richard Pitino from hot seat to Big Ten Coach of the Year. But they drew the best of the 12 seeds in Middle Tennessee. The Gophers also lost 3-point specialist Akeem Springs for the rest of the season during the Big Ten tournament.

Cinderellas: Middle Tennessee (30-4) knows how to take down the Big Ten, having shocked Michigan State last year as a 15 seed. Led by forward JaCorey Williams and the delightfully named guard Giddy Potts, the Blue Raiders have more NCAA tournament experience than Minnesota after last year’s takedown of a Big Ten team, and a second-round game presumably against fourth-seeded Butler is winnable as well.

Team that doesn’t belong: Kansas State (20-13) owes its tournament existence to Baylor. The Wildcats beat the Bears twice, most recently in the Big 12 tournament, to squeak into the field of 68 and a play-in game against Wake Forest. K-State was 8-10 in the Big 12, making it the only at-large selection in the past two years to make the tournament with a losing conference record.

Chances of a 1-16 shocker: It’s never happened, of course, and I wouldn’t expend much time expecting history to be made in this region. Top seed North Carolina is projected to beat No. 16 Texas Southern by 23, according to Ken Pomeroy. Though it should be noted that Texas Southern coach Mike Davis once perpetrated an upset of the NCAA tournament overall No. 1 seed – Duke in 2002. Of course, Davis was coaching an Indiana team then that had a little more talent than his current Tigers.

Best potential round-of-32 game: Kentucky-Wichita State would be a worthy Sweet 16 or even regional final game. The fact that the two could square off in the second round – for the second time in the past four tourneys – is grossly unfair to both. (Wichita State’s seeding is the single biggest issue with the NCAA selection committee, which otherwise did an outstanding job.) In 2014, Kentucky was the lower seed and Wichita was an unbeaten No. 1, and the Wildcats won on their way to the national championship game. The Shockers have the toughness and coaching to make Kentucky grind in a way it hasn’t had to for much of the Southeastern Conference season.

Best potential Sweet 16 game: Winner of Wichita State-Kentucky against UCLA. If you like glamour matchups – and we certainly know CBS does – then the Wildcats vs. the Bruins would be the dream draw. They played earlier this season, with UCLA winning 97-92 in Rupp Arena. From up-tempo offense to NBA draft picks to blueblood heritage, that matchup would have it all. And if you need one more storyline, John Calipari’s return to Memphis for that game would have some juice.

Best potential regional final game: North Carolina-UCLA. We know UNC-Kentucky would be a ton of fun – they played a 103-100 track meet in Las Vegas in December, with Malik Monk scoring 47 points to key the Kentucky victory. But the Bruins are even better offensively than the Wildcats, and Lonzo Ball and Justin Jackson freelancing in the open court against each other would be a blast. Just in case, the NCAA record for most points in a regional final is 232: UNLV 131, Loyola Marymount 101 in 1990. That’s probably still safe, but the Tar Heels and Bruins could light it up.

Read More