March Madness: 16 things to know about the Midwest Region, plus who wins

Sixteen things to know about the Midwest Region, plus who wins:
Rating the Region: Weakest of the four regions at the top, but quality depth in seeds 5-13. None of the teams ranks in Ken Pomeroy’s top five, with No. 2 seed Louisville the highest rated at No. 6. And none of the top four seeds comes in with much momentum – Kansas, Louisville and Purdue all lost their first conference tournament game, while No. 3 seed Oregon lost big man Chris Boucher to a knee injury in the Pac-12 tourney. However, No. 5 Iowa State, No. 7 Michigan and No. 11 Rhode Island all made stirring runs to win their league tournaments.
Contenders to cut down the nets in Kansas City: Kansas, Louisville, Oregon, Iowa State, Michigan, Rhode Island.
Pretenders who will be bounced early despite favorable seeding: Creighton has done an admirable job of not collapsing since the mid-January injury to point guard Maurice Watson, who led the nation in assist rate at that point, but this still is not the team it was. The Bluejays were 18-1 with Watson, just 7-8 without him. The Boucher injury also leaves Oregon susceptible – the Ducks shouldn’t have trouble with first-round opponent Iona, but everything after that will be dicey.
Cinderellas: Rhode Island regrouped after bottoming out in a home loss to Fordham on Feb. 15. The No. 11 seed Rams (24-9) haven’t lost since, an eight-game winning streak that includes an Atlantic-10 tournament title. They’re athletic enough to contest shots on the inside, blocking 16 percent of opponents’ attempts, while also limiting them to just 29 percent shooting from the 3-point line. The issue is whether Rhode Island can make enough shots. If the Rams bottle what they had in Pittsburgh at the A-10 tourney, shooting 47 percent from 3-point range, and bring it to Sacramento, they can crash the Sweet 16.
Team that doesn’t belong: Everyone in the Midwest Region earned its bid. The bottom six seeds all won their conference tournaments, which means the lowest-seeded at-large team is Oklahoma State at No. 10. The Cowboys have been streaky, starting Big 12 play 0-6 and then winning nine out of 10 before losing their last three. That late losing streak pushed them down to a 10 and left them a thankless matchup with a Michigan team on a tear.
Chances of a 1-16 shocker: Slim, as always, but not nonexistent. MEAC champion North Carolina Central (25-8) is the highest-rated No. 16 seed in the past two years, according to Ken Pomeroy, at No. 152. The Eagles should have been a 15 and likely would have been if not for an inexplicable loss to 3-29 North Carolina A&T to end the regular season. NC Central still has to beat UC Davis in Dayton to get its shot at Kansas, but if it happens the Jayhawks are advised not to treat the Eagles as a walkover.
Best potential round-of-32 game: While a Bill Self-Tom Izzo matchup would be juicy, you can’t beat a Louisville-Michigan matchup. The Wolverines were playing good basketball in the final month of the regular season, but they reached a new level with the remarkable Big Ten tourney run that followed a harrowing plane mishap. Louisville coach Rick Pitino has a couple of memorable NCAA victories over John Beilein – the 2013 national championship game, and a 2005 regional final when Beilein was at West Virginia – but his inconsistent team will have to be locked in defensively if the Cardinals face the Wolverines.
Best potential Sweet 16 game: A Kansas-Iowa State matchup in Kansas City would be a Big 12 tournament game all over again, and those two rivals have played some big-time games in that arena before. Cyclones fans love coming to K.C., which is basically home base for the Jayhawks, so the atmosphere would be charged. One more matchup of stellar senior point guards Frank Mason and Monte Morris would be nice.
Best potential regional final game: A Louisville-Kansas matchup would be both intriguing and unique: The two programs haven’t met since the 1993 NCAA tourney, and Rick Pitino and Bill Self somehow have never coached against each other. John Calipari would have a hard time trying to decide who to root against.
Best coach: Pitino has the best NCAA tournament résumé this side of Mike Krzyzewski. He’s the only coach to win national titles at two different programs (Kentucky 1996 and Louisville 2013), was the first to take three programs to the Final Four (Providence, UK and U of L) and is fifth in NCAA history in tournament victories with 53. Among active coaches, only Krzyzewski has a higher NCAA winning percentage than Pitino’s .747.
Underrated coach: John Beilein is well respected and highly compensated, but the body of work may not be fully appreciated. He was a head coach for 17 years before finally getting a crack at the Division I level, and since then he has taken four schools to the Big Dance and compiled a 17-10 record there. He won a game with 15th-seeded Richmond, he took West Virginia to the final eight, and he took Michigan to the national title game. Beilein does it his way, which can be unorthodox but also highly successful.
Best player: Kansas point guard Frank Mason is my choice for national Player of the Year. He’s been fearless, tireless and eternally clutch, making big plays whenever the Jayhawks have needed him to – and this year, they’ve needed plenty. Mason has averaged 36.2 minutes per game, and that’s risen to 39.3 over the past seven games. The 5-foot-11 bulldog has handled primary ball-handling duties plus defensively dogging the other team’s point guard, while averaging 20 points per game. Does he have six more games in the tank?
Best player you never heard of: Iona’s Jordan Washington might be the most productive player per minute in the country. The senior postman plays barely more than half a game (21.6 minutes per) yet leads the Gaels in scoring (17.9 points) and rebounding (7.4) In the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference tournament, he scored 59 points in 76 minutes.
X-factor: How will Oregon compensate for the injury to Boucher? The problem is that it affects the Ducks in multiple ways – there aren’t many players who can block shots on one end (a team-high 79) and sink threes on the other (36 on the season). In the Pac-12 title game, 6-11 center Kavell Bigby-Williams played his most minutes since Jan. 21 (14) and was serviceable: three points, six rebounds, two blocks. Mostly, though, everyone is going to have to be a little better if Oregon is going to make a run without Boucher.
Welcome March sight: The arrival of Danny Hurley as an NCAA tournament coach. In his seventh season as a Division I head coach, the son of legendary New Jersey high school coach Bob Hurley and brother of Arizona State coach Bobby Hurley has earned his first NCAA bid with Rhode Island. The Rams were close two years ago, faltered last season, and appeared headed to similar frustration a month ago before turning it around. More than two decades after playing in the Big Dance at Seton Hall, Hurley has broken through as a coach.
Best part of this bracket: This is the Menacing Male Mascots With Large Fake Heads Regional. We have two Petes – Purdue and Pistol – representing the Boilermakers and Oklahoma State. We’ve got Sparty from Michigan State. And we’ve got Killian the Iona Gael, with his Amish beard and weird grin. All are capable of frightening young children.
Pat’s pick: Louisville.
