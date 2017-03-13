March Madness: 16 things to know about the East Region, plus who wins

[Fill out your NCAA tournament bracket here | Printable version]
Rating the Region: Second-toughest of the four, trailing only the South. This is the only region where all the top four seeds rank within Ken Pomeroy’s top 15 (Villanova second, Duke 12th, Baylor 13th and Florida ninth). The top two seeds won the past two national titles, and both won their conference tournaments last week in impressive fashion. There are reasons to question both the Bears and Gators, but the East Region also has one of the most dangerous mid-level seeds in American Athletic Conference champion SMU.
Contenders to cut down the nets in New York: Villanova, Duke, SMU.
Pretenders who will be bounced early despite favorable seeding: Florida and Virginia both are in trouble. The fourth-seeded Gators have taken a step back since losing center John Egbunu to a knee injury and Canyon Barry being slowed by an ankle sprain. Their last non-home victory over an NCAA tournament team was Dec. 29 at Arkansas, as lack of SEC rigor could catch up with them. As for fifth-seeded Virginia: Defense gives the Cavaliers a chance to win almost every game, but offense gives them a chance to lose almost every game. If London Perrantes and Kyle Guy aren’t making 3-point shots, where do the points come from?
Cinderellas: Florida and Virginia both happen to be matched up with dangerous first-round opponents in East Tennessee State and North Carolina-Wilmington, respectively. The 13th-seeded Buccaneers have collected some high-major talent via transfers and the junior-college ranks, and if they can limit their turnovers will be in the game against a Florida team that is not playing as well now as it had been. The No. 12 seed Seahawks and their up-tempo style may not be ideally suited for playing Virginia – you simply can’t speed up the Cavaliers – but they are a veteran team that got a taste of the tourney last year and will come back this time with greater confidence and hunger. Don’t be shocked if we have an ETSU vs. UNC-W game for the right to advance to the Sweet 16.
Team that doesn’t belong: USC owes its No. 11 seed and spot opposite Providence in a Dayton play-in game to two things: a home victory over SMU the day after Thanksgiving; and a home victory over UCLA Jan. 25th. That’s it, that’s the list. Since beating the Bruins, the Trojans’ six victories were over Washington three times, Washington State twice and Oregon State once. The combined record of those three teams: 27-67. I would have given the Trojans’ spot to Illinois State or Monmouth.
Chances of a 1-16 shocker: None, really. Villanova isn’t the type of team to be overconfident – if the Wildcats had been, they had the superiority scared out of them in December when they barely beat DePaul at home. ‘Nova will play the winner of Mount St. Mary’s vs. New Orleans, and the Privateers look like the better team on paper. Barely. While a nice story (see below), UNO hasn’t beaten a team ranked in Ken Pomeroy’s top 200 since before Christmas. Villanova is ranked No. 2. Bad matchup, as they say.
Best potential round-of-32 game: A Baylor-SMU Texas tussle has a lot of appeal, matching the size of the Bears against the skill and athleticism of the Mustangs. Sixth-seeded SMU has won 16 straight and will be jacked up after a postseason ban forced it out of last year’s NCAA tournament. Third-seeded Baylor has some postseason demons to exorcise, having lost in the first round of the past two NCAA tourneys.
Best potential Sweet 16 game: A Duke-SMU Sweet 16 game would put the Mustangs’ best player, Semi Ojeleye, against his former school. Ojeleye barely played as a freshman Blue Devil, then opted to transfer after the first semester of his sophomore year. He sat out nearly two full years before suiting up for SMU this season, and he’s quickly made up for lost time. The 6-foot-7 forward was the American Athletic Conference Player of the Year, averaging 18.9 points and 6.8 rebounds. Both he and Duke have moved on well; it would be intriguing to see them back together as opponents.
Best potential regional final game: A Duke-Villanova game in Madison Square Garden for the right to go to the Final Four would be awesomeness squared. And the ticket prices would be ridiculous. Make it happen, basketball gods.
Best coach: Mike Krzyzewski is by far the most accomplished active coach, and arguably the most accomplished of all time when you factor in his Olympic record. If Duke makes the Final Four it will be his 13th, which would break the current tie with John Wooden for most ever. He owns the record for most NCAA tournament games (117), most tournament wins (90), most consecutive tournament appearances (22) and highest tournament winning percentage (.769). He’s won national titles in his 40s (twice), 50s and 60s (also twice), and this year he has a chance to add a sixth at age 70.
Underrated coach: Buzz Williams is back in the Dance after a three-year absence, missing the tournament his last year at Marquette and his first two at Virginia Tech. This year his ninth-seeded Hokies got there despite duking it out in America’s deepest conference and despite a season-ending injury to one of his best players (Chris Clarke) a month ago. Williams has now earned six NCAA tournament bids, and his 8-5 NCAA record shows he knows what he’s doing once he gets there. Eccentric? Yes. Effective? Yes.
Best player: Josh Hart, Villanova. He’s Ken Pomeroy’s national Player of the Year, largely due to his ability to do everything for a team that wins at the highest level. Hart will score as much as needed – he leads the team at 18.9 per game – but he will also rebound like a gladiator (6.5 per game at 6-foot-5), pass unselfishly (3.1 assists) and guard with missionary zeal. Perhaps most important of all to coach Jay Wright, Hart embodies the program ethos: relentless work ethic, no ego, everything for the team.
Best player you never heard of: Sindarius Thornwell of South Carolina might be the hardest-working player in the tournament – because if he doesn’t do it, it might not get done for the offensively challenged Gamecocks. The 6-5, 211-pound Thornwell rebounds like a guy five inches taller (7.2 per game) and scores from everywhere (21 per game). All the senior’s averages jumped appreciably this season, which is a big reason why South Carolina is dancing for the first time since 2004.
X-factor: Will Grayson Allen behave? And will he play as well as he did for much of the ACC tournament? The bad boy of the Big Dance has been coming off the bench for the past several games and was brilliant in igniting Duke rallies against Louisville and North Carolina. He also got a technical foul in the Blue Devils’ ACC tournament opener against Clemson and had a minor tie-up with Louisville’s David Levitch that aroused some passions. The rest of the Duke team is playing so well right now that Allen doesn’t have to carry the load – but he still is a key piece, and the Devils would not have stormed through Brooklyn without him playing well. Can he continue to hit big shots while keeping his arms and legs to himself under the pressure and intensity of NCAA tourney play?
Welcome March sight: New Orleans playing in its first NCAA tournament since 1996, 30 years after its initial NCAA appearance (when the Privateers actually won a game) and 11 years after Hurricane Katrina nearly closed the school. In 2010, the school actually announced a move down to Division III athletics, abandoning any hope of ever playing in the Big Dance again. But that decision ultimately was reversed, and, after a year as an independent, UNO caught on with the Southland Conference – and now the Privateers are its champion.
Best part of this bracket: Getting to know New Mexico State coach Paul Weir, who is smarter and more educated than you or I. The 37-year-old Canadian holds masters degrees from three schools (Northwestern State, Iowa and New Mexico State) and is enrolled in the Educational Leadership doctoral program at NMSU. Which means Weir has the most degrees among active coaches in Division I, and has an NCAA tournament bid in his first year as a head coach.
Pat’s pick: Villanova.
