Marc-Andre Fleury’s awesome, desperation stick save vs. Capitals (Video)

Game 3 between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Washington Capitals has been an eventful one, from a significant controversial injury to Sidney Crosby to a wild goal review.

But it also featured 40 minutes of stellar goaltending by Braden Holtby and Marc-Andre Fleury, who had a remarkable save in the second period – with an assist from his teammate Patric Hornqvist.

Evgeny Kuznetsov of the Capitals came rushing down the slot. Fleury made a save on a Marcus Johansson shot and the rebound went to Kuznetsov. He flubbed the shot, but that was to his benefit as the puck appeared to trickle by Fleury.

Kuznetsov went behind the net. He raised his arms and started to celebrate. But there was nothing to celebrate. Because the puck never went in.

What a save by Fleury, and what a smart play by Hornqvist to clear the goal line without closing his glove on the puck, which would resulted in a penalty shot.

This wasn’t the only thrilling stick save of Game 3, although the other one wasn’t from a goalie. Check out this thievery from Daniel Winnik of the Capitals from earlier in the game.

What a game.

