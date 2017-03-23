Maple Leafs' Roman Polak suspended 2 games for boarding

Toronto Maple Leafs' Roman Polak (46) gets his legs tripped up on Detroit Red Wings' Nick Jensen (3) during first period NHL hockey action in Toronto on Tuesday, March 7, 2017. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) -- Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Roman Polak has been suspended two games for boarding Columbus Blue Jackets forward Oliver Bjorkstrand.

Polak hit Bjorkstrand from behind early in the third period of the Maple Leafs' victory in Columbus on Wednesday night. The NHL department of player safety announced the suspension Thursday.

Polak was given a five-minute major for boarding and a game misconduct on the play. He will forfeit $25,000 in salary as a result of his first career suspension.

Bjorkstrand did not return to the game, and his status for the Blue Jackets' game Thursday night in Washington was not clear.

Polak has four goals and four assists and 61 penalty minutes in 67 games this season. The Maple Leafs face the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night.