Manu Ginobili signs 2-year deal to return to Spurs

Manu Ginobili has signed a two-year, $5 million contract to return to the San Antonio Spurs, league sources told The Vertical.

Ginobili, 40, announced in July that he would play at least another season. The deal is fully guaranteed, league sources said.

Ginobili has had an iconic basketball career in the NBA and international play. In 15 NBA seasons, he has helped lead the Spurs to four championships and has made two All-Star Game appearances. He also won a Euroleague championship and MVP in 2001, and led the Argentina national team to an Olympic gold medal in 2004.

Ginobili signed a one-year, $14 million deal to return to the Spurs last offseason. He averaged 7.5 points and 2.7 assists in 18.7 minutes per game in 2016-17.

Ginobili was the No. 57 overall pick in the 1999 NBA draft to the Spurs.