Manny Ramirez: Is he a Hall of Famer?

Where do you draw the line on performance-enhancing drugs? The 2017 baseball Hall of Fame ballot features a number of players who cause analysts to wrestle with their thoughts on steroids.

Up to this point, writers have been harsh when it comes to suspected users, but that sentiment appears to be changing. Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens have seen their projected vote totals rise. For the first time since they’ve been on the ballot, it appears both players will one day get the call.

That might not be the case with former Cleveland Indians and Boston Red Sox outfielder Manny Ramirez. While you can connect a number of players on the ballot to steroids, Ramirez is the only player on the ballot to fail a PED test. That wasn’t a fluky mistake, either. Ramirez actually failed two tests during his playing career. He knowingly violated one of Major League Baseball’s cardinal rules twice.

That’s what sets Ramirez apart from the other players on the ballot. While his stats are impressive, there’s no gray area when it comes to his steroid use. Anyone who votes for Ramirez does so knowing he used PEDs.

For now, that’s enough to keep him out of the Hall. But as we’ve seen with Bonds and Clemens, opinions can change as the years pass. But Ramirez is a unique case. There’s no way to rationalize a vote for Ramirez without accepting his steroid use. While voters have softened on the issue, asking them to ignore two failed tests may prove to be too much.

View photos How will Manny Ramirez fare his first year on the ballot? (Amber Matsumoto/Yahoo Sports) More

EARLY RETURNS

It’s Ramirez’s first year on the ballot, and things aren’t looking promising. According to Ryan Thibodaux’s excellent ballot tracker, Ramirez is trending at 25.1 percent on 191 ballots. Based on Thibodaux’s research, Ramirez has already been eliminated from induction this year. His name could be checked on all of the remaining ballots, and he still wouldn’t have enough votes to reach 75 percent.

It’s worth noting that 25.1 percent isn’t a death sentence. Current Hall of Famers have debuted with lower percentages, only to see their totals rise the longer they stayed on the ballot. Bert Blylevan received just 17.5 percent of the vote his first year on the ballot. He was eventually inducted in 2011. Tim Raines looks like he’ll get the call this year, but debuted with just 24.3 percent of the vote.

Ramirez’s steroid suspensions may ensure that never happens. Rafael Palmeiro had a similarly strong case for the Hall based on statistics, but failed a PED test and was suspended during his career. Palmeiro debuted with 11 percent of the vote in 2011, and fell off the ballot after getting just 4.4 percent of the vote in 2014. Ramirez could be in for a similar slide.

WHAT THE SUPPORTERS SAY

Ramirez wasn’t just one of the greatest hitters of his era, he may be one of the greatest hitters of all-time. If you look at just his stats, it’s tough to formulate an argument to keep him out of Cooperstown.

Consider the following:

Ramirez hit an excellent .312/.411/.585 over 19 seasons in the majors.

He smacked 555 home runs. That figure ranks 15th all-time.

Ramirez made 12 All-Star games, won nine Silver Sluggers and finished in the top-10 of the MVP voting nine times. Eight of those came in consecutive seasons.

He wasn’t just known for his power. Ramirez hit over .300 in 11 of his 19 seasons. He led the league with a .349 batting average in 2002.

His career 153 wRC+ ranks 26th all-time.

From 1993 to 2011, Ramirez ranked second with 1,831 RBI, seventh with 1,544 runs scored and 10th with a 66.4 fWAR.

He had 12 seasons with at least 30 home runs and 100 RBI.

He was intentionally walked 216 times in his career. That ranks 12th all-time.

His 54.5 JAWS score is higher than the average Hall of Fame left fielder (53.3).

While Ramirez did fail two PED tests, they came late in his career. You could argue he had already compiled Hall of Fame caliber numbers prior to his suspensions.

Ramirez was also reported on a list of players who failed a test in 2003, but commissioner Rob Manfred recently shed doubt on the legitimacy of that test.

View photos Manny Ramirez brought plenty of joy to Boston fans. (Getty Images/Al Messerschmidt) More

WHAT THE SKEPTICS SAY

Ramirez was a great hitter, but he failed two PED tests. There’s no gray area here. Ramirez violated one of baseball’s cardinal rules two separate times. Defenders can argue he accidentally ingested an illegal substance the first time around, but it’s pretty tough to make that argument twice. Baseball had clearly defined rules and punishments regarding steroid use and Ramirez violated them. He cheated. That should be enough to keep him out of the Hall of Fame.

Read More