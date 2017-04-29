Manny Machado's 'monumental' homer at Yankee Stadium is MLB's longest in 2017

Before the New York Yankees unloaded with a barrage of home runs to stun the Orioles 14-11, the story on Friday night was Manny Machado.

The Orioles slugger was locked in, collecting three hits and driving in three runs. Among his hits was a truly monumental home run that not only cleared Monument Park at Yankee Stadium, it nearly shattered some restaurant windows above the park in straight away center field.

[Sign up for Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: It’s not too late to get in the game]

According to Statcast, Machado’s blast traveled 470 feet. That’s the longest home run on record this season, topping Rangers third baseman Joey Gallo and Dodgers shortstop Cory Seager, who each hit 462-foot homers this month.

Manny Machado now owns the longest home run hit by any @MLB player this season: pic.twitter.com/tPGmNNGEth — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) April 29, 2017





Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge was merely a spectator to Machado’s impressive feat, but he made some noise too by launching the hardest hit home run ever recorded by Statcast in this same game.

Orioles slugger Manny Machado crosses the plate after hitting a solo home run against the Yankees. (AP) More

In total, eight home runs were hit in the game, including grand slams from Mark Trumbo and Jacoby Ellsbury and a walk-off from Matt Holliday. But Machado’s stands on its own.

Of course, Machado is no stranger to hitting majestic home runs. Just last season he launched a 453-foot homer at Dodger Stadium. He’s also no stranger to impressive home-run feats, having homered in each of the first three innings of a game against the White Sox last Aug. 8.

Still only 24 years old, it’s exciting to think what heights Machado could reach before he’s done.

More MLB coverage from Yahoo Sports:

– – – – – – –

Mark Townsend is a writer for Big League Stew on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at bigleaguestew@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

Follow @Townie813