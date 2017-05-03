Manny Machado had to be bleeped 22 times in 75 seconds after another Red Sox pitcher threw a pitch at him

The Boston Red Sox appeared to intentionally throw at Manny Machado — again — and the Baltimore Orioles star third baseman is not happy about it.

After Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale threw a pitch behind Machado in the first inning, the umpire immediately warned both teams. But the real fireworks came after the game when Machado was asked about the pitch.

Here is our best attempt at translating past all 22 bleeps in 75 seconds:

"What do you think? It's bull [bleep]. That's [bleep]-ing [bleep] coward stuff. I mean, that's stuff you don't [bleep]-ing do. But, I mean, I am not on that side. I'm not in that organization. They're still thinking about that same slide that I did that was no, there was not intention on hurting anybody, and I'm still paying, I'm still trying to get hit at. Get thrown at my [bleep]-ing head. Get [bleep]-ing thrown at everywhere. It's [bleep]-ing [bleep]. I've lost my respect for that organization, that coaching staff, everyone over there ... I mean, if you are going to [bleep]-ing hit me, hit me. Go ahead. [bleep]-ing hit me. You know. Don't let this [bleep] keep lingering, [bleep]-ing around, you know, keep trying to [bleep]-ing hit people. It's [bleep]-ing [bleep]. That's [bleep]-ing [bleep] and we should do something about it. [bleep]-ing pitch, there are pitchers out there with [bleep]-ing balls in their hands throwing 100 miles per hour trying to hit people. And I've got a [bleep]-ing bat. I could up there and crush somebody if I wanted to. But you know what? I'll get suspended for a year and the pitcher will only get suspended for two games. That's not cool ... That's [bleep]-ing [bleep]."

The slide Machado was referring to was at second base when his shoe appeared to bounce up off the bag and caught Dustin Pedroia in the leg. That occurred on April 21, 11 days prior to the latest incident (via ESPN):

Two days later, Red Sox pitcher Matt Barnes was ejected after throwing a pitch behind Machado's head (via ESPN):

In the latest series, Machado had to avoid a close pitch in the fourth inning on Monday night. Two innings later, he hit a home run and appeared to take his time rounding the bases.

That may have led to this pitch from Sale, which sailed behind Machado's legs (via ESPN).

And here is Machado's post-game rant:

