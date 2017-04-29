Mandy Moore & Milo Ventimiglia Announce Pittsburgh Steelers' 2017 NFL Draft Pick - Jack & Rebecca Would Be Proud!

Desiree Murphy

Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia made their This Is Us characters proud on Saturday!

The onscreen duo, who portray Jack and Rebecca Pearson on the hit NBC series, traveled to Pennsylvania to announce the Pittsburgh Steelers' fourth round pick for the 2017 NFL Draft.

WATCH: Mandy Moore Responds to Fans Unhappy With 'This Is Us' Finale: 'Sometimes We Don't Get the Answers We Want'

Moore and Ventimiglia took the stage and introduced themselves to the crowd at Heinz Field, before announcing Tennessee quarterback Joshua Dobbs as the No. 135 overall pick.

"Steelers nation, you guys ready to get those towels up?" Ventimiglia, 39, asked, as fans erupted with cheer.

As This Is Us viewers know, Jack and Rebecca were huge Steelers fans. In the first few episodes of season one, we see the two bonding over their mutual love of the team at a local sports bar with their friends.

View photos


Getty Images

RELATED: 'This Is Us': The 13 Most Devastating Moments of the Season, Graded

And if announcing the Steelers' draft selection wasn't cool enough, the two also received custom black-and-yellow "J Pearson" and "R Pearson" jerseys.

".@MiloVentimiglia and I are having the best time at the @steelers #fanblitz," the 33-year-old actress wrote on Twitter, accompanied with a pic of her and her co-star snapping selfies with fans.

"What a day!" she later added on Instagram, revealing in her story that she was both "nervous" and "excited" to announce Dobbs' name. "Wish we could have stayed longer but thank you to the people of #pittsburgh and the entire @steelers organization for the hospitality. Can't wait to come back soon with the rest of the cast (and hopefully shoot some scenes for #thisisus 😉). #steelernation."

See more highlights from their day below!

View photos


Snapchat

View photos


Snapchat

View photos


Snapchat

View photos


Snapchat

WATCH: Milo Ventimiglia Breaks Down in Tears at PaleyFest, Says His Dad Inspires His Portrayal of Jack on 'This Is Us'

