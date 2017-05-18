Manchester United want to keep David de Gea, confirms Jose Mourinho

Manchester United have no plans to sell goalkeeper David de Gea this summer, according to manager Jose Mourinho. The Spain international has been constantly linked with a move to Real Madrid, with reports suggesting the club have made acquiring the 26-year-old their main priority during the upcoming summer transfer window.

De Gea was left out of the United squad which drew 0-0 with Southampton at St Mary's and is not expected to play again this season. Portuguese youngster Joel Pereira will feature against Crystal Palace in the last Premier League game this weekend while Sergio Romero has been promised a start in the Europa League final against Ajax next week.

The omission against Saints drew fears De Gea may never be seen in a United shirt again, but Mourinho has moved to quash those suggestions. Marca understand De Gea has already agreed personal terms with Real ahead of a €75m (£63.5m, $82m) switch to the Bernabeu but the club have no plans to lose the stopper.

"David? I think the first match against LA Galaxy in pre-season in Los Angeles," explained Mourinho when asked when De Gea may next play for United. "[I] hope to play Joel against Crystal Palace. I hope to play Sergio in the final and hopefully we don't have problems with these two goalkeepers but David is top in the world and obviously we want to keep the top in the world."

With the Europa League final providing a path into next season's Champions League the game could define whether Mourinho's season at United can be regarded as a success or failure. To guard against further injury problems Mourinho will rest swathes of his first team squad and hand opportunities to academy players in the final top flight fixture against Palace.

"Sunday will be a big day for the kids because lots of them are going to play," the former Chelsea and Inter Milan boss added. "I hope the cross enjoys that in spite of it not being big strong Man United team. Hope Big Sam shows that he is really a friend and doesn't come too strong."

