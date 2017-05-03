Manchester United have not made an offer to sign AS Monaco star Kylian Mbappe

Manchester United have not submitted an offer for AS Monaco forward Kylian Mbappe despite reports suggesting that a bid of £72m ($93m) from the Red Devils was recently turned down by the Principality club.

The France international has attracted interest from top clubs all across Europe after impressing in his first full season with the Monaco senior team. Apart from the Red Devils, Premier League rivals Arsenal, Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona are also keen on signing him.

Trending: Everton winger Aaron Lennon detained under Mental Health Act in Salford

Arsene Wenger recently confirmed that Arsenal are interested in signing him this summer, but admitted that they could be priced out of a move by clubs with better financial backing. Jose Mourinho is keen on strengthening his forward line this summer and has been heavily linked with a move, with the Mirror reporting that they have already submitted the first bid, which has been rejected by the Ligue 1 club.

However, according to Sky Sports, the 20-time English champions are yet to make a move for the forward, who is rated as one of the most exciting prospects in world football. It is believed that Monaco value him at a much higher price than the aforementioned price despite the club's sporting director revealing that Mbappe has a release clause in his contract.

Don't miss: Joshua next fight: Conor McGregor 5,000/1 to face heavyweight champ

The 18-year-old forward has scored 24 goals and assisted a further 11 in 38 games in all competitions and has played an important role in helping Monaco return to the top of the Ligue table and make it to the semi-finals of the Champions League.

View photos Kylian Mbappe More

Mbappe is certain to have the attention of a number of clubs when he takes the field against the Italian giants in the semi-finals of Europe's elite club competition on Wednesday (3 May). He scored three of the six goals when they overcame Borussia Dortmund in the previous round and will be expected to play a key role again if they are to make the summit clash.

You may be interested in: