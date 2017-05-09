Manchester United: Jose Mourinho Reaches ‘Verbal Agreement’ Over Mega Transfer

Gareth Bale will join Manchester United in the summer from Real Madrid —but only if Jose Mourinho’s team qualifies for the Champions League, according to reports.

Bale, 27, has proved successful in the Spanish capital since his move from Tottenham Hotspur for £85.3 million ($110.4 million) in the summer of 2013.

But his 2016-17 season has been disrupted by injury—a calf problem picked up in Real’s 2-1 Champions League victory over Bayern Munich at Allianz Arena on April 12 is the latest in a series of setbacks that have blighted the Wales international’s season. And now the suggestion is that he could be on his way out as early as this summer.

Describing Bale’s future as “uncertain,” Diario Gol claims the winger is failing, due to his injury problems, at being the Cristiano Ronaldo replacement he was bought to be by Real President Florentino Perez.

United competed with Real for Bale’s signature in summer 2013, when David Moyes took over from Sir Alex Ferguson.

Now Diario Gol claims there is an “unwritten agreement” between Bale and Mourinho to take him to Old Trafford.

But any deal is contingent on United qualifying for the Champions League next season. Currently fifth in the Premier League with three games remaining, its best chance of qualification now lies in winning the Europa League. United faces Celta Vigo in the semifinal second leg of that competition on Thursday at Old Trafford, holding a 1-0 lead from the first game.

