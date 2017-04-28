Manchester United: José Mourinho ‘Knows Identity’ of David De Gea Replacement

The prospect of Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea moving to Real Madrid appeared to move closer on Friday morning, as a report in the Spanish press claimed De Gea has told United he wants to move.

For the past two seasons United has managed to hold onto the Spain international, despite heavy interest from Real, the cross-city rival of De Gea’s boyhood club Atletico Madrid. On transfer deadline day in August 2015, only delays in paperwork prevented De Gea, 26, from moving to Santiago Bernabeu stadium.

Now Marca, the Madrid-based newspaper, claims Real has enacted “Operation De Gea,” to ensure there are no hold-ups in the deal for a third summer running.

The player has reportedly told José Mourinho, United’s manager, that he would like the transfer, which would be on a “five or six” year contract.

Most intriguing is the suggestion that Mourinho knows who he wants as De Gea’s replacement —Joe Hart, the Manchester City and England goalkeeper currently on loan at Torino in Serie A.

Normally transfers between United and City would be fraught due to rivalry but there appears to be no way back for Hart at Etihad Stadium under Pep Guardiola, so Mourinho could swoop in.

