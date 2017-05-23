Manchester United cancel news conference after attack

Jose Mourinho will not address the media prior to the Europa League final following the bomb blast in Manchester.

The Portuguese was due to speak at around 1800 local time in Stockholm on Tuesday ahead of Manchester United's game against Ajax at the Friends Arena 24 hours later.

However, United requested the appearance be cancelled and UEFA has agreed in light of the events in Manchester which saw 22 people killed and 59 injured following an explosion at the end of an Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena on Monday.

The incident is being treated by police as a terror attack, with Greater Manchester Police Chief Constable Ian Hopkins later confirming that the suspect died at the scene after allegedly detonating an "improvised explosive device".

A UEFA statement read: "Following last night’s attack in Manchester, UEFA has received and accepted an official request from Manchester United not to hold their pre-match press conference, which was scheduled to take place at the Friends Arena in Stockholm this evening.

"Manchester United’s training session at their own Carrington training ground in Manchester will take place as scheduled at 1200 CET.

"The press conference of Ajax remains scheduled for 18.45CET, followed by an open training sessions at 1930 CET."