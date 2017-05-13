Manchester United agree 'deal in principle' to sign James Rodriguez from Real Madrid

Manchester United reportedly have an agreement in place to sign Real Madrid's James Rodriguez – on the provision that Wayne Rooney leaves the club this summer.

Rodriguez, 25, has been persistently linked with a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu this season, admitting during the January transfer window that he would have to consider a move elsewhere given his lack of playing time.

The former Monaco star has failed to win over Los Blancos boss Zinedine Zidane. He has been limited to just 20 league appearances this term, and even in the recent absence of Gareth Bale, has struggled to force his way into the team, with Zidane instead looking to Isco and youngster Marco Asensio.

According to Colombian radio station RCN, an agreement in principle has been met between United and the player. United are still to agree a fee with Real Madrid, however, with club president Florentino Perez waiting until the end of the season before making a final decision.

Jorge Mendes, the agent who represents both Rodriguez and United manager Jose Mourinho, will be expected to broker a deal between the two clubs if the move is given the green light.

RCN note that the move depends on whether Rooney is still a United player next season. The 31-year-old has a contract at Old Trafford until 2019, but has been phased out of the first-team by Mourinho this season, having started just 22 games in all competitions.

The club's all-time leading goal scorer found himself heavily linked with a move to the Chinese Super League in February, but released a statement underlining his intention to remain at Old Trafford and continue with the club's fight for silverware this season.

His long-term future would appear to remain uncertain for now, but speaking ahead of the Europa League semi-final victory over Celta Vigo on Thursday [11 May], the club captain expressed his desire to remain at the club.

"My focus is on getting into this final. It's a massive opportunity for us to win the European final," Rooney said, ESPN report.

"Would I like to stay? I've been at this club 13 years, of course I want to stay."

