Manchester United advances to Europa League final amid chaos at Old Trafford

Manchester United is on to the Europa League final, and for much of Thursday evening’s semifinal second leg against Celta Vigo at Old Trafford, that looked like a foregone conclusion. In the end, it was anything but.

Marouane Fellaini’s 17th-minute header had the Red Devils cruising with a 2-0 aggregate lead and with preliminary travel plans in place for a trip to Stockholm to face Ajax. Then the game descended into chaos. Facundo Roncaglia equalized for Celta. Moments later, a scuffle resulted in two red cards (and probably should have had a third) to set up a dramatic finish.





With Eric Bailly and Roncaglia gone and Antonio Valencia fortunate to still be on the pitch, the game moved into six minutes of extra time as Celta Vigo sought one more goal to flip the tie and progress on away goals. The Spanish side conjured up an astonishingly good chance to shock Old Trafford. The chance fell to former Manchester City striker John Guidetti, who had been at the heart of the skirmish just minutes earlier. And Guidetti … well, he’ll see the missed chance in his nightmares for weeks to come.

John Guidetti (ex-City) before #mufc vs Celta Vigo: "Manchester is blue and that's how it will be when we visit there as well." [@UTDHD] pic.twitter.com/Qz9NDSvHVc — UtdHQ (@UtdHQ) May 11, 2017





The final whistle sounded two seconds after Guidetti’s mishap. Celta players sunk to the turf in disbelief. Home fans exhaled. Jose Mourinho hugged assistants and held the embraces just a second or two longer than usual.

Thanks to a 2-1 aggregate victory, Man United is moving on to the May 24 final in Stockholm. But not without a scare.

“Today we suffered,” United midfielder Ander Herrera told BT Sport after the match. “They were playing the game of their lives.”

The suffering, in the end, paid off. Just barely.

United had looked comfortable for the vast majority of the evening after Fellaini’s opener.





The goal provided interesting insight into how atypical a midfielder Fellaini is, and how United alters the way it plays based on his strengths. Fellaini played a forward pass to start the move, and as the ball drifted out wide to the left, Fellaini found himself in a standard position for a central midfielder.

Immediately when space opened up for a cross, however, Fellaini sped forward, angling his run toward the far side of the box. The problem was that, initially, the cross didn’t come.

The Red Devils recycled the ball through Ander Herrera. With Pogba joining the first stage of the attack and Fellaini hoping to get involved in the second stage (and hoping to get on the end of a ball into the box), United’s attack almost broke down because Herrera had no options in the middle of the park.

In fact, it looked like the attack had fizzled out. The Old Trafford crowd groaned. But United overloaded the left side, Celta Vigo couldn’t get a tackle in, and eventually Rashford checked back into space to receive the ball. He had time to pick his head up, and when he did, he saw that Fellaini had stayed forward. That left him with no second thoughts.

Fellaini’s positioning on the play was a gamble — just like a striker sneaking into a position for a rebound rather than offering an option for a player with the ball. As a central midfielder, opportunities to affect the game as an aerial target don’t come naturally, so Fellaini strays from the natural pattern of a game to put himself in dangerous, even if sometimes awkward, positions. It’s a risk because Fellaini’s lack of availability for a short pass could have destroyed the sequence. But because United was able to play out of the pickle, it was able to put Fellaini’s unique talent and role to good use.